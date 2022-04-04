Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

