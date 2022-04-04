Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.