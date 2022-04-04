Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

