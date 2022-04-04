Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $50,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

VOE stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

