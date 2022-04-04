Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $270,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

