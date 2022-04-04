Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.68% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $91.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

