Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

