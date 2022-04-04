Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 207.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG opened at $305.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

