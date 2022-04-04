Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 108,261 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

