Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.57 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

