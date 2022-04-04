Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

