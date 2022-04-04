Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 49,542 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

