Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.73% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

