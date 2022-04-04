Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.91 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

