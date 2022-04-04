Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.