Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 87,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,970,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $10,558,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.