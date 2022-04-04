Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

