Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Down 1.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 17,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,934,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

