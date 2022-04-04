Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $4.57 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $209,805.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.03 or 0.99920598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00282002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00349970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00137599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00059101 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,822,029 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,461 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

