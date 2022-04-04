CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 7,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 588,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

