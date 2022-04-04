CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 4.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 7,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 588,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.