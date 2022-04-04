Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.