Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $276.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

Shares of STZ traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $230.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -769.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

