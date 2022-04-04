Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

