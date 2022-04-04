ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $472,059.56

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $472,059.56 and $35.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012369 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00246764 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.