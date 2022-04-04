ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 3.9%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 96,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,004,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.17.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

