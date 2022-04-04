CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Hits $20.86 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $142,566.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00065096 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

