Contrasting Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amesite and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amesite and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 207.16 -$4.17 million N/A N/A MCX Technologies $50,000.00 46.95 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Amesite beats MCX Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

