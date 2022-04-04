Cook Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

