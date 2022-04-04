Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

GAU opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,158,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

