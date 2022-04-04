Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,850.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 530,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

