Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 79,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 442,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

