Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.83.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$4.83. 310,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,637. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.34 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

