CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.85 and last traded at $166.88. 69 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.87.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get CorVel alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock worth $2,221,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CorVel by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.