Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

