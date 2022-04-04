Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

