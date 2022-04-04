Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,768. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

