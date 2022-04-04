Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Underperform

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

