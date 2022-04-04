Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,538,436 shares of company stock worth $23,780,283 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 69,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.46. 6,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. Cricut has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

