Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

CRNX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,989 shares of company stock worth $544,183. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

