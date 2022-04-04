Critical Comparison: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Location Based Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 963.08 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Location Based Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Location Based Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextNav and Location Based Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.88%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Location Based Technologies beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F. Joseph, Morse M. David and Mejia Desiree on September 16, 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

