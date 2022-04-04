Critical Contrast: agilon health (AGL) vs. Its Competitors

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare agilon health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -24.19 agilon health Competitors $1.81 billion $88.51 million 14.03

agilon health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -5,383.00% -118.83% -43.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 120 472 621 23 2.44

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 45.43%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.83%. Given agilon health’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

agilon health beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

