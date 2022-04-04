Critical Contrast: Longeveron (LGVN) versus Its Peers

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Longeveron to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Longeveron has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Longeveron and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 5974 20442 42840 849 2.55

Longeveron currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.23%. Given Longeveron’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -14.83 Longeveron Competitors $1.83 billion $238.95 million -1.83

Longeveron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Longeveron rivals beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

