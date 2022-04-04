Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 9.9%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) was up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 567,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 259,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$341.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

