Critical Review: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.25% 0.89% OceanFirst Financial 27.94% 7.56% 0.98%

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.37 $14.96 million $4.37 10.37 OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 2.93 $110.08 million $1.78 10.96

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

