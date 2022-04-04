Critical Review: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 25.27% 7.72% 0.83% Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Financial and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.05 $7.56 million $1.30 12.65 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Broadway Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

