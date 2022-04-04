Critical Survey: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.35 $749.00 million $1.19 11.07 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.42 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.52

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.52% 2.18% Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.84%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

