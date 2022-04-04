CROAT (CROAT) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $166,858.29 and approximately $30.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,899,894 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

