Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $75.73

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $74.08. Crocs shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 13,485 shares.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

