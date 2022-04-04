Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 3,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

