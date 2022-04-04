Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,717.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,297.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00803055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00209860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,399,533 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

